'Can you help?' Appeal after Mercedes is stolen

A black Mercedes car was stolen from Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a car was stolen overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police issued an appeal for information after the black Mercedes ML350 car was stolen from Lowestoft over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "The black Mercedes ML350 car, registration OW03 JJF, was stolen from Montgomery Avenue sometime between 8pm on Saturday October 5 and 3.25am on Sunday, October 6.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed the car being taken, driven in the area or know where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/60635/19 on 101 or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.