'Can you help?' Appeal after Mercedes is stolen
PUBLISHED: 10:29 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 07 October 2019
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after a car was stolen overnight.
Police issued an appeal for information after the black Mercedes ML350 car was stolen from Lowestoft over the weekend.
A police spokesman said: "The black Mercedes ML350 car, registration OW03 JJF, was stolen from Montgomery Avenue sometime between 8pm on Saturday October 5 and 3.25am on Sunday, October 6.
"Can you help?"
If you noticed the car being taken, driven in the area or know where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/60635/19 on 101 or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.