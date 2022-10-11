Mercedes stolen from outside garage overnight

A Mercedes has been stolen from outside a garage in Mountbatten Road in Bungay - Credit: Google

A Mercedes has been stolen from outside a garage in Suffolk.

The car, a black Mercedes 350 SE (registration YG64 XUS), was stolen sometime between 8pm on Saturday, October 8 and 7.30am on Sunday, October 9.

It had been parked outside a garage at a property on Mountbatten Road in Bungay.

Police are appealing for help to find the car.

People who saw the car being taken or know where it is now should contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/64784/22 via its website or by calling 101.



