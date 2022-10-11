News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Mercedes stolen from outside garage overnight

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:46 PM October 11, 2022
Updated: 1:47 PM October 11, 2022
A Mercedes has been stolen from outside a garage in Mountbatten Road in Bungay

A Mercedes has been stolen from outside a garage in Mountbatten Road in Bungay - Credit: Google

A Mercedes has been stolen from outside a garage in Suffolk.

The car, a black Mercedes 350 SE (registration YG64 XUS), was stolen sometime between 8pm on Saturday, October 8 and 7.30am on Sunday, October 9.

It had been parked outside a garage at a property on Mountbatten Road in Bungay.

Police are appealing for help to find the car.

People who saw the car being taken or know where it is now should contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/64784/22 via its website or by calling 101.


Suffolk Live News
Bungay News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Work under way on a housing development beside the A149 Cromer Road on the outskirts of Hunstanton

Breckland Council

New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in May

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47

Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon