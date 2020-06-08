Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

A car salesman crashed his company’s Mercedes into a police officer after showing off by sending pictures of himself speeding at 120mph.

The Ford Focus car - driven by a policewoman - which was damaged by speeding driver Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Jack Cornwall, 27, of Minns Crescent, Poringland, was condemned by a judge for his “outrageous” behaviour as a court heard it was a miracle no one was seriously injured.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said the defendant had been working for Swift Cars in Pontllanfraith, South Wales, when he was tasked with driving a Mercedes C220 CDI on an errand.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Cornwall overtook another motorist on the A472 in Caerphilly at 100mph before he put his foot down even further.

He then crashed with the policewoman in an unmarked Ford Focus.

Ms Yeo said: “A witness saw black smoke coming from the vehicle and it was making a very loud noise.

“The defendant showed a flagrant disregard for the safety of other road users and used a mobile phone to send pictures of himself reaching a speed of 120mph.

“After the officer was hit, she lost control of her car. Members of the public went to help her. She was very shaken but fortunately there were no injuries.

“When the defendant was arrested, he claimed that the crash was caused after his brakes had failed.”

Cornwall pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on October 22, 2018.

He lost his job with Swift Cars, the court was told.

James Hartson, mitigating, said: “The defendant has lost his clean character in a shameful and embarrassing way.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Cornwall: “You were seen approaching a roundabout at a grossly excessive speed.

“You had reached a speed of 120mph and were boasting about it in messages.

“You collided heavily with your victim. It was a collision that could have had far more far reaching consequences. It was an outrageous piece of driving.”

The judge said that because the defendant had no previous convictions, he could suspend the inevitable prison sentence.

Cornwall was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and must pay £340 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.