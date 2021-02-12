News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mercedes crashes into two homes before fleeing scene

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:48 PM February 12, 2021   
Police are appealing for information in connection with the fail-to-stop collision, which happened around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 7 in Walton Road, Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the fail-to-stop collision, which happened around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 7 in Walton Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A Mercedes careered off the road and damaged two houses before leaving the scene.

No one was injured in the incident, with the vehicle failing to stop following the crash in Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the collision, which happened around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 7 in Walton Road.

A police spokesman said: "A dark-coloured Mercedes left the road and collided with two houses, causing damage to both but no one was injured.

"The vehicle then reversed and drove away in the direction of the town centre."

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area on Sunday evening or anyone who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Information should be directed to the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: CAD 296 of February 7, on 101 or alternatively email Christian.Meen@suffolk.police.uk

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org


