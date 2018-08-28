Search

Advanced search

Mental health treatment order for Norwich man who made bomb hoax

PUBLISHED: 14:27 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:27 13 December 2018

Paragon Place, Norwich. PIC: Steve Adams.

Paragon Place, Norwich. PIC: Steve Adams.

Archant Norfolk 2010

A man “desperate” to get medical help for his mental health problems called police to say there was a bomb at his Norwich home, a court has heard.

Kacper Styczynski, 30, went to a phone box on Old Palace Road and called police telling them that there was a bomb at his address in Paragon Place.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, who described the offence as “straight forward”, said he was arrested nearby a couple of hours after the call was made.

Although it turned out not to be a “credible bomb threat” Mr Youell said police resources were deployed to investigate the incident, including at least three police units, who were taken from other activities.

When interviewed by police Styczynski said he did it because he was “desperate to get medical help and did not know how else to get it”.

The court heard that Stczynski is being treated for paranoid schizophrenia.

He appeared at court on Thursday (December 13) with a mental heath worker, having previously admitted communicating false information to police on April 14 last year.

He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in August 2016 by Norfolk Magistrates Court for possession of a samurai sword in public.

Daniellle O’Donovan, mitigating, said her client was “simply in a state of utter sheer desperation” and “desperately needed to get help”.

She said he had been “crying out for help” and had called everyone and was getting more and more desperate.

Ms O’Donovan added the offence “wasn’t criminally masterminded” in that he gave his own address.

Sentencing him to a mental health treatment order for two years, Judge Maureen Bacon said she was imposing “the best sentence for society”.

He was also ordered to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days with the probation service.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

How serial conwoman Natalie Rivers stole thousands from those she befriended

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Updated Primary pupil taken to hospital after emergency services called to Norwich school

Police and ambulance services attended Lakenham Primary School and Nursery over concerns of the safety of a student. Picture: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Opening date revealed for Cosy Club Norwich in former NatWest building

Apple Tart Credit: Cosy Club

Two drivers charged with seven offences in one night

Two men have been arrested for driving offences. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police arrest three more people in children’s home probe

Swinderby Lower School's residential home. Three people were arrested after

CITB staff will lose jobs unless they move out of the county

The National Construction College at Bircham Newton. Picture: Ian Burt
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast