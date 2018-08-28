Mental health treatment order for Norwich man who made bomb hoax

A man “desperate” to get medical help for his mental health problems called police to say there was a bomb at his Norwich home, a court has heard.

Kacper Styczynski, 30, went to a phone box on Old Palace Road and called police telling them that there was a bomb at his address in Paragon Place.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, who described the offence as “straight forward”, said he was arrested nearby a couple of hours after the call was made.

Although it turned out not to be a “credible bomb threat” Mr Youell said police resources were deployed to investigate the incident, including at least three police units, who were taken from other activities.

When interviewed by police Styczynski said he did it because he was “desperate to get medical help and did not know how else to get it”.

The court heard that Stczynski is being treated for paranoid schizophrenia.

He appeared at court on Thursday (December 13) with a mental heath worker, having previously admitted communicating false information to police on April 14 last year.

He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in August 2016 by Norfolk Magistrates Court for possession of a samurai sword in public.

Daniellle O’Donovan, mitigating, said her client was “simply in a state of utter sheer desperation” and “desperately needed to get help”.

She said he had been “crying out for help” and had called everyone and was getting more and more desperate.

Ms O’Donovan added the offence “wasn’t criminally masterminded” in that he gave his own address.

Sentencing him to a mental health treatment order for two years, Judge Maureen Bacon said she was imposing “the best sentence for society”.

He was also ordered to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days with the probation service.