Six men face jail over drugs linked to death of teenage girl

Six men are facing jail over drugs offences connected to the death of Stephanie Payne on Norwich Road in Wymondham Picture Peter Walsh Archant

Six men are facing jail over drugs offences connected to the death of a teenage girl.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephanie Payne, 17, was found unconscious early on October 4, 2017, in Norwich Road, Wymondham. She was taken to the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital where she died later that day.

The men were subsequently charged with drugs offences relating to the supply of MDMA around the time of her death.

Four of them, Daniel Dowling, 23, of Abbey Road, Wymondham, Jordan Nicholson, 21, of Kishorn Way, Attleborough, Frankie Puricelli, 25, and Ryan Puricelli, 22, both of Abbey Road, Wymondham appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (December 6) when they admitted drugs offences.

Charlie Hornagold, 22, of Watton Road, Barford and Jack Larter, 26, of Cromwell Close, Hethersett have previously admitted offences,

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentence until January 30 but warned the offences had "crossed the custody threshold".