Men to go on trial accused of conspiracy to supply drugs in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 12:53 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 08 May 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Two men are to go on trial accused of conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Norfolk.
Nicholas Lawrence, 47, and Thimotew Adetona, 18, have both been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and diamorphine, with others between May 31 2018 and October 12 2018.
Both Lawrence, of HMP Norwich and Adetona, from Barnet, Hertfordshire, each entered not guilty pleas to both counts when they appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Wednesday (May 8).
They will go on trial alongside a third defendant, Nathan Hamilton, 29, on July 12.
Hamilton, from London has pleaded not guilty to the same two offences.
The trial, which could yet include another defendant, is expected to last two weeks.
