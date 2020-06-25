Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police Gwent Police

Two Norfolk men were caught “in the middle of nowhere”, illegally shipping 10,000 anti-anxiety tablets through Wales.

The drug couriers were spotted by an eagle-eyed off-duty police officer, transporting the Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000.

Nicholas Singleton and Christopher Peach had recently picked up the controlled class C drugs from Liverpool when they were noticed acting “suspiciously” in rural Monmouthshire.

The off-duty officer contacted colleagues who found the pair on a country track outside St Arvans, near Chepstow.

Steven Donoghue, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “Police challenged the two defendants and they found a rucksack inside their van which had 9,900 Xanax tablets.

“They also found on their phones the two posing with the tablets, effectively showing off.”

The homes of both defendants were later raided and police discovered a “rock of ecstasy” where aeronautical engineer Singleton lived.

Mr Donoghue said the MDMA had a potential street value of more than £13,000.

The prosecutor said the Xanax, which is also used for the treatment of anxiety, had been destined to be delivered to Newbury in Berkshire.

He added it was a “mystery” why the duo had made a detour to the Monmouthshire countryside.

Singleton, a 35-year-old son of a retired RAF wing commander, now of Cardiff Prison, and Peach, 33, of Flordon Road, Newton Flotman, Norwich, admitted their guilt.

Singleton admitted possessing a class A and C drugs with intent to supply and Peach admitted possessing a class C drug with intent to supply.

The offences were committed on April 18.

Ed Mitchard represented both defendants.

Mitigating for Singleton, he said that he had, until recently, been an aeronautical engineer on a salary of £30-40,000 working for an airline in Basel, Switzerland.

He told how his client had been made redundant and was short of cash.

Mr Mitchard added: “He made a foolish decision to act as a courier, roping in his friend. The MDMA was given to him so that he could generate some money.”

The court heard how Singleton’s former wing commander father had written a letter to the judge in support of his son.

Acting for Peach, Mr Mitchard said he was living with his parents and had caring responsibilities.

Judge Richard Twomlow jailed Singleton for two years and four months.

Peach was made the subject of a 12-month community order and told he must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Both defendants must pay a victim surcharge.