Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Men admit guilt in street fight which followed a ‘history of trouble’

PUBLISHED: 15:55 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 26 March 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Two men have appeared in court following a street fight which followed a “history of trouble” between two families.

Martin Holden, 58, and Levi Kidd, 27, are from neighbouring families in Briston, near Fakenham.

The families once had a good relationship but that had since broken down and in September 2017 the trouble which had been brewing broke out in a street fight.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, showed footage of the confrontation which involved the two defendants following some kind of damage to the door of Kidd’s vehicle.

Kidd was seen walking towards Holden shouting expletives at the other man before Holden later throws a punch at Kidd.

Kidd retaliated and the pair become embroiled in a fight, in which others join in before it is broken up.

Mr Haswell said both defendants suffered “reddening”.

Holden, of Reepham Road, Briston, and Kidd, of Thurning Road, Briston, appeared in court on Tuesday (March 26) having both admitted assault by beating.

Judge Katharine Moore said she had the “dubious advantage” of not only seeing what happened but “hearing the words that you uttered”.

She said: “You have both let yourselves down really rather badly.”

Judge Moore described the confrontation as “self indulgent” but noted that since the incident they adhered to bail conditions.

She imposed a binding over judgement which is an alternative to a criminal prosecution.

It means that both defendants were bound over to the sum of £500.

This means that each defendant is liable to pay £500 should either of them breach the order.

The order states that each of the defendants must not contact each other, directly or indirectly, apart from through a solicitor.

In additon, neither defendant must cross a boundary of each other’s property as indicated on a map.

Isobel Ascherson, for Holden, said the incident was “spontaneous” and “not premeditated in any way”.

John Morgans, for Kidd, said it was a “shame” as at one stage the relationship had been good.

But he said there was a real optimism that matters would be non-confrontational in the future.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Canaries trio named in Championship Team of the Season – but Farke is snubbed as manager

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Three suicide attempts and 27 months on a waiting list’: Brave 15-year-old shares her mental ill health struggle

Members from the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk delivered a petition to a meeting of the governing body of NHS North Norfolk's clinical commissioning group (CCG) in Aylsham on Tuesday, March 26. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Norfolk Ppolice continue to investigate rape and sex assault allegations

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists