Men admit guilt in street fight which followed a ‘history of trouble’

Two men have appeared in court following a street fight which followed a “history of trouble” between two families.

Martin Holden, 58, and Levi Kidd, 27, are from neighbouring families in Briston, near Fakenham.

The families once had a good relationship but that had since broken down and in September 2017 the trouble which had been brewing broke out in a street fight.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, showed footage of the confrontation which involved the two defendants following some kind of damage to the door of Kidd’s vehicle.

Kidd was seen walking towards Holden shouting expletives at the other man before Holden later throws a punch at Kidd.

Kidd retaliated and the pair become embroiled in a fight, in which others join in before it is broken up.

Mr Haswell said both defendants suffered “reddening”.

Holden, of Reepham Road, Briston, and Kidd, of Thurning Road, Briston, appeared in court on Tuesday (March 26) having both admitted assault by beating.

Judge Katharine Moore said she had the “dubious advantage” of not only seeing what happened but “hearing the words that you uttered”.

She said: “You have both let yourselves down really rather badly.”

Judge Moore described the confrontation as “self indulgent” but noted that since the incident they adhered to bail conditions.

She imposed a binding over judgement which is an alternative to a criminal prosecution.

It means that both defendants were bound over to the sum of £500.

This means that each defendant is liable to pay £500 should either of them breach the order.

The order states that each of the defendants must not contact each other, directly or indirectly, apart from through a solicitor.

In additon, neither defendant must cross a boundary of each other’s property as indicated on a map.

Isobel Ascherson, for Holden, said the incident was “spontaneous” and “not premeditated in any way”.

John Morgans, for Kidd, said it was a “shame” as at one stage the relationship had been good.

But he said there was a real optimism that matters would be non-confrontational in the future.