St Vedast Street in Norwich was cordoned off by police following a stabbing in the Prince of Wales Road area in June - Credit: Grace Piercy

Two people were stabbed following a fracas in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road which was sparked by a comment made towards a woman who was on a night out.

About 12 people had been involved in a melee, which ended in one man being stabbed in the torso and another receiving a wound to his left shoulder.

Ebenezer Ogunbunmi, 25, and Francis Tango, also 25, were out in the city at about 4.55am when one of them made a comment to a woman.

Norwich Crown Court heard it had been the "catalyst" for the stabbings which were to follow as Ogunbunmi and Tango together with others out in the city became involved in a melee.

It spilled onto the road near to the Olive Tree fast food restaurant at the junction of St Vedast Street and led to the scene being cordoned off by police after the incident.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said while the comment "might have been intended as a compliment it provoked a reaction".

The court heard there was an "exchange of words" before a fracas developed between about 12 people with "some people trying to be peacemakers".

Mr Durr said matters escalated and the situation "started to simmer and get into a boil".

He said Tango and Ogunbunmi were next to each other in the street before something was "passed between them".

Ogunbunmi went on to deliver a "sweeping punch" which connected with the upper torso of the first victim.

Mr Durr said as the "sweeping blow" was directed towards one of the victims it "connected with the back of the left shoulder" of another victim who had been close by.

Ogunbunmi and Tango then left the city in a car before they were later arrested in Essex where Ogunbunmi was found with a knife in his boxer shorts.

He also had cannabis on him.

Ogunbunmi, from Hertfordshire, and Tango, from London, both appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 13) when they both admitted unlawful wounding on the two victims.

Ogunbunmi also admitted a separate offence of possessing a drug of class B.

Recorder John Hardy said it had been a case of late night "group violence" during which comments were made which were taken the wrong way "and before you know it people are being stabbed".

He said the defendants got "caught up" in group violence and insisted "had you not have produced a weapon the matter might've petered out".

Ogunbunmi was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years while Tango received a 12 month sentence, also suspended for two years.

Both defendants were ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Recorder Hardy said that group violence results in custodial sentences but insisted that both had experienced time on remand in prison ahead of their sentence.

Yusuf Solley, mitigating for Ogunbunmi, had said custody was "inevitable" but described it as an "exceptional case" in which there was an alternative to immediate custody.

Mr Solley said his client who was a student studying economics at London Metropolitan University and has a "bright future".

He insisted there was "no intention to cause injury" by his client who was of a relatively young age and was lightly convicted.

Victor Ogunbusola, mitigating for Tango, said his client was a university graduate with a degree in sports and exercise science and had been visiting a friend in Norwich at the time of the incident.

He said when matters cascaded it came as a shock to Tango who had been attempting to chat to women at the scene adding that he had been "trying to defend himself" at the time.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Craig Weir said: "The victims of this attack have suffered physical and emotional distress as a result of this incident and I commend them for the bravery and resilience they have shown throughout this case."