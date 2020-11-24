Tools stolen from Men’s Shed charity base
- Credit: Archant
Tools used for activities to combat men’s isolation have been stolen.
The equipment cost more than £1,000 and was taken from the wooden shed on Bungay Road, Poringland, after the building, used by the Men’s Shed charity was broken into between 10am on November 3 and 3pm on Tuesday, November 17.
A padlock was broken and welding and blacksmiths machinery stolen.
Items taken include an SIP 140 Arc Welder R-Tec Item, Mig Welder R-Tec, darkening visor helmet R-Tec, electric welder, CO2 cylinder, gauges and regulators R-Tec, a bench wheel grinder and blacksmith hand tools including hammers, files and tongs.
MORE: Search for shed launched as mental health need soars
Some items were marked with the letters PDMS, which stands for Poringland and District Men’s Shed.
You may also want to watch:
Men’s Sheds started in Australia in the 1990s - with part of the idea being that men of retirement age found it more difficult than women to make new friends. There are now several groups across Norfolk.
Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/81308/20.
Most Read
- 1 Welcome to our new website
- 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
- 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
- 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
- 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
- 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
- 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
- 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
- 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
- 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.