Tools stolen from Men’s Shed charity base

PUBLISHED: 15:01 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 24 November 2020

Tools from the Pringland and District Men's Shed base in Poringland were stolen after a break-in. Picture: Andrew Tullett

Archant

Tools used for activities to combat men’s isolation have been stolen.

The equipment cost more than £1,000 and was taken from the wooden shed on Bungay Road, Poringland, after the building, used by the Men’s Shed charity was broken into between 10am on November 3 and 3pm on Tuesday, November 17.

A padlock was broken and welding and blacksmiths machinery stolen.

Items taken include an SIP 140 Arc Welder R-Tec Item, Mig Welder R-Tec, darkening visor helmet R-Tec, electric welder, CO2 cylinder, gauges and regulators R-Tec, a bench wheel grinder and blacksmith hand tools including hammers, files and tongs.

MORE: Search for shed launched as mental health need soars

Some items were marked with the letters PDMS, which stands for Poringland and District Men’s Shed.

Men’s Sheds started in Australia in the 1990s - with part of the idea being that men of retirement age found it more difficult than women to make new friends. There are now several groups across Norfolk.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/81308/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

