Two men arrested after drugs, cash and phones seized in Norwich

Magpie Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Two men have been arrested after a quantity of drugs were seized in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police attended an address in Magpie Road at around 2.40pm on Wednesday (May 6) and seized a quantity of Class A drugs, along with mobile phones and cash.

Two men, aged 18 and 28, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

You may also want to watch:

A Norfolk Police spokesman said both men have since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Police provided details of the incident on social media, and said there had been signs of “cuckooing”.

Cuckooing is a practice in which drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for county lines drug trafficking.

They said on Twitter: “Yesterday afternoon Norwich #NPT disrupted another #CountyLines operation after spotting signs of cuckooing at a #Norwich address. #NESNT #Team1 & #Team4 assisted. 2 young males from London arrested, significant amounts of class A drugs, cash & mobile devices seized. #OpGravity”.