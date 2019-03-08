Search

Men released as police continue to investigate Norfolk carjackings

PUBLISHED: 13:19 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 13 June 2019

Police in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two men arrested by police in connection with two knifepoint carjackings and a series of other offences in Norwich and South Norfolk have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: ArchantPolice outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

The men, both in their 30s, were arrested following a string of crimes over the past few days, which included the knifepoint carjacking of a woman's black Mini Cooper in Norwich and the discharge of a firearm in Stoke Holy Cross and Wreningham.

One man, in his 30s, was arrested in Dereham Road at about 7.30pm on Tuesday night and another man, also in his 30s, was arrested in the Russell Street area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A police spokesman said: "Two men aged in their 30s have been arrested in connection with incidents this week and released under investigation while enquiries continue."

It comes after a third suspect, Rashal Alam, 34, appeared in court after being charged with 10 offences in connection with the offences.

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (orning.

He has been charged with one count of robbery, of a Mini Cooper in Guernsey Road, Norwich, on Monday, June 10.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, a knife, on Guernsey Road, on the same date.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm, a single-barrel shotgun, with intent to cause fear of violence in Stoke Holy Cross on June 10 , possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in Stoke Holy Cross on June 10; burglary in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross on June 10.

Other charges Alam faces include taking a vehicle, a VW Passat, without consent in Stoke Holy Cross on June 10; attempted burglary at Derby Street, Norwich, on June 10; assaulting a police officer in Norwich on June 10; racially aggravated threatening behaviour in Norwich on June 10 and threatening behaviour in Norwich on June 10.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 10 and Alam was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

There was no application for bail.

