Men pretending to be from water board steal cash from elderly woman

Two men stole cash and jewellery from an elderly woman by pretending to be from the water board to gain access to her home.

The burglary happened at East Rudham, near Fakenham, between 8.30pm and 9.10pm on Wednesday, March 20 at an address in Groveside.

Jewellery and cash were discovered missing after the occupant was visited by the two men.

Officers are reminding residents to be vigilant and to always ask for identification should someone call at an address requesting to carry out work.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.