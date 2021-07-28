Woman felt her life was 'destroyed' after rape by two men, court hears

Published: 4:08 PM July 28, 2021

The Empire club on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade where a woman had been before allegedly being raped at a fast food out - Credit: Archant

A woman told police she felt as though her life had been destroyed after being raped by two men in a fast food outlet, a court has heard.

The woman, in her 20s, had gone out in Great Yarmouth with friends before waking up in a fast food store in the town where she was raped by two men.

Norwich Crown Court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had gone to the Empire club on Marine Parade in Yarmouth.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said she was "highly intoxicated” and cannot remember leaving the club.

He said she had been taken to a fast food outlet in the town where she was raped by two men, Alexandru Puscoci, 21, and Ionut Mitrea, 33.

Mr Wilson said the complainant was “asleep at the time” and woke to find she was being raped by Puscoci.

She told him to stop but he carried on before a second man, Mitrea, then had sex with her.

Mr Wilson said: “The prosecution say she didn’t consent to that intercourse with those males.“

Following the incident, which happened in July 2019, the court heard the woman told a friend who went with her to report it to the police.

She had said: “I got raped by two non-English men.

“They’ve taken so much from me. My life is destroyed. I feel so numb.”

Puscoci, of Cobbs Place, Yarmouth, and Mitrea, of St Peters Road, Yarmouth, have gone on trial having both denied rape.

During the crown’s opening on Wednesday (July 28) Mr Wilson said it was the prosecution’s case that the defendants “took advantage” of the complainant who was in an “intoxicated state”.

He told the jury that both defendants “preyed upon the vulnerability” of the woman.

The jury of five men and seven women heard both men, who are Romanian, had been at the Empire club in Yarmouth before taking the complainant back to the fast food outlet where the attack happened.

When interviewed by police both men denied rape and said what happened was consensual.

The trial continues.