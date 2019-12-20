Search

Culprits who smashed deli window confess to 'drunken Christmas mishap'

PUBLISHED: 11:02 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 25 December 2019

The window of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham was left smashed overnight. Picture: Naomi Katze

The window of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham was left smashed overnight. Picture: Naomi Katze

Archant

The co-owner of a deli has said her faith in humanity has been restored after the culprits who smashed the front window of her shop have come forward.

Annie Vanstone, Nikita Morris, Naomi Katze, Alan Katze are joined by mayor Gilly Foortse in September 2019 for the opening of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham. PICTURE: Matthew FarmerAnnie Vanstone, Nikita Morris, Naomi Katze, Alan Katze are joined by mayor Gilly Foortse in September 2019 for the opening of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

When Naomi Katze, who co-owns Rainbow Deli Norfolk, discovered the damage to the Fakenham branch on the morning of Saturday, December 21, she described the moment as "heartbreaking".

But in a turn of events, two men have come forward to confess to the damage on the business based on Upper Market Street.

An announcement posted on the deli's Facebook page read: "A very happy post to share with you. Today, just before closing we had a visit from two very sheepish looking lads, who came in to apologise and own up to smashing our shop window. We are very touched by their honesty and their bravery to admitting to the accident. Drunken Christmasness took over, but we are really touched and are grateful to them for paying for the damage! A fabulous Christmas present, and a wonderful end to the year. Restoring faith in humanity! Happy Christmas one and all."

The deli originally shared the news of the damage on its Facebook page, and the post was seen by more than 6,000 people.

Ms Katze said many people had helped them and offered words of support.

You may also want to watch:

"We had hundreds, if not thousands in the end, of well wishes via social media," she added.

"It was the power of social media that brought the men to us. It's where they became aware of the damage they'd done.

"We were overwhelmed by the bravery of the two young men in coming forward. We were quite emotional - especially me who burst into tears after they'd left. It's made our Christmas.

"Hopefully now we can get the window fixed."

At the time, police officers had been called to the deli and were investigating the damage to the property after blood and fingerprints were found on the smashed window.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police were called after reports of criminal damage at a property in Upper Market Street, Fakenham, which happened between 10pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, and 9am on Saturday, December 21."

The business is fairly new to the town, having only opened this September.

