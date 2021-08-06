Published: 12:17 PM August 6, 2021

Alexandru Puscoci, 21, and Ionut Mitrea, 33, have both been found not guilty of the rape of a woman in Great Yarmouth in July 2019. - Credit: James Bass

Two men accused of raping a woman in a flat above a fast food outlet have been found not guilty of the offences.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to the Empire club on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth but was "highly intoxicated" and cannot remember leaving.

She woke up in a flat above a fast food outlet on St Peter's Road in the town where she was allegedly being raped by Alexandru Puscoci, 21, of Cobbs Place, Yarmouth, and Ionut Mitrea, 33, of St Peters Road, Yarmouth.

Both men had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having both denied rape on July 12/13 2019.

And on Friday (August 6) the jury of five men and seven women returned unanimous not guilty verdicts on both defendants after almost two hours and 40 minutes of deliberations.

Judge Katharine Moore thanked the jury for their attention in the case before the two defendants walked free from the dock.

The court had heard each defendant was of previous good character.

Both men admitted having sex with the woman but both said it was with her consent.

Giving evidence during the trial Mr Mitrea, who was represented by Matthew McNiff, admitted he lied in police interview when he denied having sex with the complainant.

The court heard Mr Mitrea, who is married, now admits having sex with the woman with her consent but lied because he felt ashamed and scared about having sex with her and stressed about being interviewed.

During the trial Mr Mitrea told the jury the girl did not appear too drunk and denied raping her.

He said: "She was not so drunk she did not realise what she was doing."

Mr Puscoci, who had was represented by Andrew Oliver, had told the jury he met the woman at the nightclub and she had come with him in a taxi to Mitrea's flat after he had lent him the key.

He said they had cuddled and kissed in the taxi and she had not objected to coming with him.