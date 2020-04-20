Dealers hid phone and SIM card in their pants

Sean Lutkin was sentenced to 28 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A driver was found with a SIM card linked to a drug dealing network in his underwear and his passenger with a phone in his pants when stopped by police, a court has heard.

Bradley Chambers was sentenced to 36 months . Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Bradley Chambers was sentenced to 36 months . Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Sean Lutkin, 28, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ketts Hill, Norwich when it was stopped by police on January 23 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard the car, which had been hired by Lutkin, had Bradley Chambers as a front seat passenger at the time of the stop.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said officers found the SIM card of a phone belonging to a Class A drug dealing group in Lutkin’s underwear while Chambers had hidden the phone it belonged to in his pants.

In addition to the phone, which was found to be linked to a drug dealing network, there were drugs also found in the vehicle, including wraps of heroin and cocaine.

Lutkin, of no fixed abode, appeared for sentence on Monday (April 20) having admitted two counts of being concerned in class A drugs and two other offences of possession with intent to supply class A drugs following the stop in January this year.

Chambers, of Brewers Court, Norwich, also appeared for sentence via videolink, having admitted two counts of being concerned in supplying class A drugs, two offences of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and a further offence of possessing a drug of class B.

Andrew Oliver, for Lutkin, said in October 2019 he lost his job before about a month later he split up with his partner, started sofa surfing before in December last year he tried to take his own life. Mr Oliver said he got involved in the drugs operation “for money” and accepts he made a big mistake.

Ian James, mitigating for Chambers, said he had entered guilty pleas to the offences.

Mr James said he was recruited to the enterprise for financial gain around the time of the death of his sister when there was some “anguish” for him.

He did try to get out of the operation but was told he would not be able to and tried to take his own life.

Judge Stephen Holt, who carried out the sentencing hearing over Skype following the coronavirus lockdown, said only a custodial sentence could be passed in both cases.

He sentenced Lutkin to 28 months in prison and Chambers to a 36-month sentence.