Search

Advanced search

Dealers hid phone and  SIM card in their pants

PUBLISHED: 06:31 21 April 2020

Sean Lutkin was sentenced to 28 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Sean Lutkin was sentenced to 28 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A driver was found with a SIM card linked to a drug dealing network in his underwear and his passenger with a phone in his pants when stopped by police, a court has heard.

Bradley Chambers was sentenced to 36 months . Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyBradley Chambers was sentenced to 36 months . Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Sean Lutkin, 28, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ketts Hill, Norwich when it was stopped by police on January 23 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard the car, which had been hired by Lutkin, had Bradley Chambers as a front seat passenger at the time of the stop.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said officers found the SIM card of a phone belonging to a Class A drug dealing group in Lutkin’s underwear while Chambers had hidden the phone it belonged to in his pants.

In addition to the phone, which was found to be linked to a drug dealing network, there were drugs also found in the vehicle, including wraps of heroin and cocaine.

Lutkin, of no fixed abode, appeared for sentence on Monday (April 20) having admitted two counts of being concerned in class A drugs and two other offences of possession with intent to supply class A drugs following the stop in January this year.

Chambers, of Brewers Court, Norwich, also appeared for sentence via videolink, having admitted two counts of being concerned in supplying class A drugs, two offences of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and a further offence of possessing a drug of class B.

Andrew Oliver, for Lutkin, said in October 2019 he lost his job before about a month later he split up with his partner, started sofa surfing before in December last year he tried to take his own life. Mr Oliver said he got involved in the drugs operation “for money” and accepts he made a big mistake.

You may also want to watch:

Ian James, mitigating for Chambers, said he had entered guilty pleas to the offences.

Mr James said he was recruited to the enterprise for financial gain around the time of the death of his sister when there was some “anguish” for him.

He did try to get out of the operation but was told he would not be able to and tried to take his own life.

Judge Stephen Holt, who carried out the sentencing hearing over Skype following the coronavirus lockdown, said only a custodial sentence could be passed in both cases.

He sentenced Lutkin to 28 months in prison and Chambers to a 36-month sentence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Family delighted as beloved Jack Russell is finally found

Chutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Elizabeth Barber

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Dealers hid phone and  SIM card in their pants

Sean Lutkin was sentenced to 28 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

‘Cherry beer, mussels and chips’ - how popular city restaurant has reached 20 years

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk, and, inset, the mussels served there. Photos: Denise Bradley and Sonya Duncan

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.
Drive 24