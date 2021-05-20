Two men plead guilty after cannabis factory found in city clubland

Published: 1:18 PM May 20, 2021

Police officers at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Two men have admitted production of cannabis plants in Norwich's nightclub district.

A cannabis factory containing more than 270 mature plants was discovered at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road on April 21.

Aleksander Hasa, 21, of no fixed abode and Agron Gjoni, 45, of no fixed abode were both subsequently charged with production of cannabis.

Both appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (May 20).

Hasa and Gjoni both admitted production of cannabis.

Both men, who spoke through an interpreter, also admitted criminal damage after a window belonging to the neighbouring Bar and Beyond nightspot was broken.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until June 22 and warned both defendants that "all options, including custody are open to the court".

