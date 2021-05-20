Two men plead guilty after cannabis factory found in city clubland
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
Two men have admitted production of cannabis plants in Norwich's nightclub district.
A cannabis factory containing more than 270 mature plants was discovered at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road on April 21.
Aleksander Hasa, 21, of no fixed abode and Agron Gjoni, 45, of no fixed abode were both subsequently charged with production of cannabis.
Both appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (May 20).
Hasa and Gjoni both admitted production of cannabis.
Both men, who spoke through an interpreter, also admitted criminal damage after a window belonging to the neighbouring Bar and Beyond nightspot was broken.
Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until June 22 and warned both defendants that "all options, including custody are open to the court".
Most Read
- 1 'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze
- 2 Drama as burger bar fire spreads to chip shop
- 3 Plans revealed for almost 1,000 new homes in town
- 4 'Major damage' as car collides with Starbucks on A47
- 5 Mum gets £3k payout over wrongful arrest after name mix-up
- 6 Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences
- 7 Road reopens after eight hours following serious A47 crash
- 8 Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison
- 9 Could Norwich City be about to change its club badge?
- 10 Woman, 18, dies in A47 collision between bus and a car
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity should contact police on 101.