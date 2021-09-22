Published: 3:23 PM September 22, 2021

The B1108 through Watton, including the Crown on the right. - Credit: Google

Two men have appeared in court after a fight at a Norfolk pub which, a court heard, showed the "ugly side of drink and drug-fuelled public violence".

Alex Amys, 32, and Claudi-Vlad Petre, 26, had been drinking at the Crown pub in Watton when Amys, who had thought Petre had previously robbed him, threw a pint of beer over him.

Norwich Crown Court heard a fight, instigated by Amys, started with Amys landing a number of punches on Petre.

Giles Fleming, prosecuting, said the fight was broken up but started again after Petre picked up and threw a pint glass which struck Amys and a barmaid with a “glancing blow”.

Mr Fleming said there was a break of about 30 seconds when they were separated before Petre and those in his group retaliated.

Petre chased Amys from the pub before he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Amys, of Queensway, Watton, and Petre, 26, also from Watton, appeared in court for sentence on Wednesday (September 22) having both previously admitted affray on July 31 last year.

Judge Andrew Shaw said: “This was an ugly and serious incident of drink and drug-fuelled public violence."

Judge Shaw said it was started by Amys as an “act of revenge”, as he thought so at the time, on Petre who he accepted was “significantly provoked”.

But Judge Shaw said Petre had been responsible for prolonging the incident, during which a barmaid was also struck by a glass and suffered a cut wrist.

Both Amys and Petre were given 12-month jail terms suspended for two years.

They must also both carry out 150 hours unpaid work, were each ordered to pay £250 compensation to the barmaid, £750 costs and a victim surcharge.

Gavin Cowe, for Amys, said although he had said in interview that Petre had robbed him he did not wish to take that suggestion any further.

He said Amys, who had taken cocaine, was in “some emotional anguish” at the time following the breakdown of a relationship and was overtaken by a “moment of madness”.

Matei Clej, for Petre, said he was effectively of good character and had entered guilty pleas.

