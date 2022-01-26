Father and son in court charged with murder of man
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A father and son have appeared in court accused of murder following the death of a man in Downham Market.
Wayne Peckham, 47, is charged with murder and his son, Riley Peckham, 22, with murder, escape from lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.
Police were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, in the town, at around 8pm on Sunday, January 23, following reports of a disturbance inside the house.
Officers arrived at the address to find Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, near Downham, with serious injuries and despite efforts of the police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Wayne Peckham and Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday when they spoke only to confirm their details in the short hearing.
The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court by Gillian Philpot, chair of the bench of magistrates, on Thursday (January 27).
The two defendants, who wore dark tops and had facial hair, were represented in court by Michael Cole.
Qamar Iqbal appeared for the prosecution.
A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out this week although a preliminary cause of death was not given and is "pending further investigation".
Wayne Peckham was arrested at the scene while Riley Peckham was arrested at a house in Paradise Place, also in the town.
In a statement released by police, Mr Rodwell’s parents said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son.
"Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."
A King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council spokesman said: “We were shocked to hear of his death. Our thoughts at this time are with his family, friends and colleagues.”