Search

Advanced search

Three young men to be sentenced following Norwich knife attack

PUBLISHED: 00:40 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 00:40 07 October 2019

Police were called to a serious assault on Jewson Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Police were called to a serious assault on Jewson Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Archant

Three young men are due to be sentenced today following a knife attack in a Norwich flat.

The victim needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the leg after he was attacked by three youths at a flat in Jewson Road.

He had been set upon by the young people on September 28 last year, but they returned armed with weapons to carry out a second, more serious attack.

Brandon Green, 19, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court earlier this year having denied wounding with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim.

Green, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, had also denied causing actual bodily harm to the victim's sister, who was injured trying to protect her brother.

But he was convicted of the offences following a trial in March.

Green will now be sentenced today (Monday, October 7) along with two other defendants involved in the case.

You may also want to watch:

Connor Farley, 18, of no fixed abode, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons had already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the case.

All three will be sentenced together.

Judge Alice Robinson ordered that reports be carried out on each defendant to assess their "dangerousness" but warned the defendants were "looking at a very long custodial sentence".

The court had heard the attack only ended when the victim's sister told them to stop or they were going to kill him.

Green had refused to give evidence in the case which jurors were told involved a drugs debt.

In his opening to the jury, prosecutor David Wilson said: "It is believed that the parties in this case are involved in the drug scene and the motivation for the acts of violence may stem from that."

He said when the three males returned following the earlier assault they were armed with weapons intent on inflicting more serious violence.

After forcing their way in to the flat they set about the victim leaving him with head injuries, wounds to his arms, hands and a significant stab wound to his leg, before fleeing the scene after the victim's sister warned they were going to kill him if they did not stop.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to hospital.

Most Read

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

Dereham footballer turns professional with Peterborough United

Bobby Copping, who hails from Dereham, has signed first professional contract with Peterborough United. Picture: Courtesy of Bobby Copping

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

Dereham footballer turns professional with Peterborough United

Bobby Copping, who hails from Dereham, has signed first professional contract with Peterborough United. Picture: Courtesy of Bobby Copping

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Alarm bells, VAR calls and late changes – Six things you might have missed from City’s heavy home defeat to Villa

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell pleased in vain for a penalty during the first half of City's loss to Villa Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘The lights won’t stay on without it’ - row over Sizewell B director’s stark warning on future of nuclear power

Director of Sizewell B, Paul Morton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cabinet minister agrees the A47 needs immediate attention

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Picture: Ian Burt

‘I have got cancer but it hasn’t got me just yet’ - terminally ill mum creates GoFundMe page to make memories with her family

Sally Ashmore of Thetford who has terminal cancer, is surrounded by her family. Sally is planning a wedding to her partner Neil Bragger, and trips with their children on her bucket list. From left the children are, Madison Bragger, 14; Oliver Ashmore, 11; and Connie Bragger, 16. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists