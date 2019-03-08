Three young men to be sentenced following Norwich knife attack

Police were called to a serious assault on Jewson Road in Norwich. Picture Google. Archant

Three young men are due to be sentenced today following a knife attack in a Norwich flat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the leg after he was attacked by three youths at a flat in Jewson Road.

He had been set upon by the young people on September 28 last year, but they returned armed with weapons to carry out a second, more serious attack.

Brandon Green, 19, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court earlier this year having denied wounding with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim.

Green, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, had also denied causing actual bodily harm to the victim's sister, who was injured trying to protect her brother.

But he was convicted of the offences following a trial in March.

Green will now be sentenced today (Monday, October 7) along with two other defendants involved in the case.

You may also want to watch:

Connor Farley, 18, of no fixed abode, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons had already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the case.

All three will be sentenced together.

Judge Alice Robinson ordered that reports be carried out on each defendant to assess their "dangerousness" but warned the defendants were "looking at a very long custodial sentence".

The court had heard the attack only ended when the victim's sister told them to stop or they were going to kill him.

Green had refused to give evidence in the case which jurors were told involved a drugs debt.

In his opening to the jury, prosecutor David Wilson said: "It is believed that the parties in this case are involved in the drug scene and the motivation for the acts of violence may stem from that."

He said when the three males returned following the earlier assault they were armed with weapons intent on inflicting more serious violence.

After forcing their way in to the flat they set about the victim leaving him with head injuries, wounds to his arms, hands and a significant stab wound to his leg, before fleeing the scene after the victim's sister warned they were going to kill him if they did not stop.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to hospital.