Five men due in court on drugs charges linked to teenager's death

08 November, 2019 - 06:30
Norwich Road in Wymondham. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Five men are due to appear in court today (Friday) on drugs charges linked to the death of a teenager in Wymondham.

The car park of British Red Cross in Norwich Road, Wymondham, clsoe to where Stephannie Payne was found unconscious in October 2017. Picture Peter Walsh

Daniel Dowling, 23, Charlie Hornagold, 22, Jack Larter, 26, Jordan Nicholson, 21, and Frankie Puricelli, 25, are set to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with supplying MDMA, a class A drug.

The charges are linked to the death of Stephannie Payne, who was found unconscious in Wymondham in the early hours of October 4, 2017.

The 17-year-old, from Aldeburgh, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she later died.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

An inquest into Miss Payne's death was opened in May 2018, but has not yet taken place due to an ongoing police investigation.

The five men due in court on Friday are charged with different offences relating to the supply of MDMA around the time of Miss Payne's death.

Hornagold, of Watton Road, in Barford, is charged with supplying MDMA to Dowling on or before October 3, 2017 and Dowling, of Abbey Road, in Wymondham, is charged with supplying it to Puricelli on October 3.

Puricelli, also of Abbey Road, in Wymondham, and Nicholson, of Kishorn Way, in Attleborough, are charged with supplying the drug to Miss Payne on the same date.

Meanwhile Larter, of Cromwell Close, in Hethersett, is charged with permitting a premises in Bridewell, Wymondham, to be used for the supply or attempted supply of MDMA.

