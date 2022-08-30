Three men deny illegal hunting with dogs in rural Norfolk

Three men charged with hunting offences on countryside in south Norfolk have denied the charges.

Geoffrey Block, Lewis Ryland and Josh Worthington-Hayes appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (August 30) accused of breaches of the Hunting Act 2004.

All three face a single charge of illegally hunting a wild mammal with dogs following an incident at Fersfield, near Diss, on January 18 this year.

Block, 59, from Hall Farm in Beccles, Ryland, 22, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, and Worthington-Hayes, 30, from Layham in Suffolk, all entered not guilty pleas to the charge.

The offence carries a maximum stance of 12 months imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

Magistrates adjourned the case of all three until a hearing due to take place on November 28.