News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Three men deny illegal hunting with dogs in rural Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:22 PM August 30, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court.

Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

Three men charged with hunting offences on countryside in south Norfolk have denied the charges.

Geoffrey Block, Lewis Ryland and Josh Worthington-Hayes appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (August 30) accused of breaches of the Hunting Act 2004.

All three face a single charge of illegally hunting a wild mammal with dogs following an incident at Fersfield, near Diss, on January 18 this year.

Block, 59, from Hall Farm in Beccles, Ryland, 22, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, and Worthington-Hayes, 30, from Layham in Suffolk, all entered not guilty pleas to the charge.

The offence carries a maximum stance of 12 months imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

Magistrates adjourned the case of all three until a hearing due to take place on November 28.

South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Dereham's High Street has been closed for emergency repairs after an electrical fault cut power to businesses in Nelson Place

Norfolk Live News

Town's high street closed due to power cut

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Blundeston crash

Suffolk Constabulary

Case closed after cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Alde Barn in Stonham Aspal

10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia

Features Team

Logo Icon