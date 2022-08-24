Men deny exploiting teenage boys to supply drugs in Norwich

Two men have denied exploiting young boys to supply class A drugs in Norfolk.

Kingsley Annor, 25, and Saul Simpson, 51, both pleaded not guilty to two charges of arranging and facilitating the travel of another person with a view of exploitation.

But appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (August 24), Simpson, of Eagle Walk in Norwich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin in Norwich.

Appearing via video link from prison, Annor, of Philpot Street in Shadwell, East London, also pleaded not guilty to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

A third co-defendant, Trevor Kutsirayi, 23, of Association Way, Norwich, did not enter pleas to identical accusations after his defence counsel indicated they plan to apply to dismiss the charges at a hearing on October 6.

Judge Alice Robinson set a date for Annor and Simpson to stand trial on January 9 next year.

The charges relate to an incident in December 2021 when police arrested two teenage boys, who were located at a property in Norwich, where a number of suspected class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered.