News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Men deny exploiting teenage boys to supply drugs in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:21 PM August 24, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

Two men have denied exploiting young boys to supply class A drugs in Norfolk.

Kingsley Annor, 25, and Saul Simpson, 51, both pleaded not guilty to two charges of arranging and facilitating the travel of another person with a view of exploitation.

But appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (August 24), Simpson, of Eagle Walk in Norwich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin in Norwich.

Appearing via video link from prison, Annor, of Philpot Street in Shadwell, East London, also pleaded not guilty to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

A third co-defendant, Trevor Kutsirayi, 23, of Association Way, Norwich, did not enter pleas to identical accusations after his defence counsel indicated they plan to apply to dismiss the charges at a hearing on October 6.

Judge Alice Robinson set a date for Annor and Simpson to stand trial on January 9 next year.

The charges relate to an incident in December 2021 when police arrested two teenage boys, who were located at a property in Norwich, where a number of suspected class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Film crew descends on the Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk

Film

Road closure in place for filming in Norfolk village this week

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live News

Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, is fed up of no-shows. 

Food and Drink

Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The home in Little Fransham is on the market with a guide price of £500,000

Family home with detached annex and hair studio on market for £500,000

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon