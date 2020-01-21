Men deny breaking into house with machete

Two men are to stand trial after they denied attempting to steal a cannabis plant after breaking into a property with a machete.

Benjamin Asante and Stoica Klaosen, both 30, have been charged with aggravated burglary and false imprisonment.

It follows an incident at a property in Ford Street, Thetford on December 20 last year when it is said the defendants entered the building as trespassers and attempted to steal a cannabis plant while they had with them a machete.

They are also accused of false imprisonment at the same address on the same date.

Asante, of no fixed address, and Klaosen, from London, who spoke through an interpreter, denied both offences when they appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (January 20).

The case was adjourned for trial on June 8.

Both defendants were remanded in custody until the next hearing.