Two in court charged with murder over death in Downham Market

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:49 AM January 26, 2022
Mathew Rodwell

Matthew Rodwell, who was found dead at a property in Bulrush Close, Downham Market, on Sunday night - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man in Downham Market.

Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, was pronounced dead at a house in Bulrush Close, Downham, on Sunday night.

Wayne Peckham, 47, has been charged with murder and Riley Peckham, 22, has been charged with murder, escape from lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

Both men, of Manby Close, Hilgay, appeared before King's Lynn magistrates on Wednesday.

They were remanded in custody after a brief hearing in which they spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and address.

In a statement released via police, Mr Rodwell’s parents said: “We’re devastated at the loss of our son. Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time.”

