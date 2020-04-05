Search

Two men charged under coronavirus laws after food delivery van driver threatened

PUBLISHED: 16:19 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 05 April 2020

Police have charged two men with theft and breaking COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Luke Powell

Two men have been charged with theft and breaking coronavirus restrictions after a food delivery driver was threatened.

Officers were called at around 5.15pm on Saturday to Eleven Mile Lane in Suton after reports of a theft from a food delivery van and threats to the driver.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft and public order offences and officers also suspected they had been breaching restrictions under the new Coronavirus Act.

They were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Johnny Cassidy, 18, and Michael Cassidy, 20, of Chepore Lane, Spooner Row, were later charged with theft and contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period - contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4.

Johnny Cassidy was also charged with obstructing a person carrying out a function under the regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4. Michael Cassidy was additionally charged with obstructing police on March 26 and using disorderly behaviour on April 4.

They were released on bail to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on May 26.

