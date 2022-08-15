Two men charged with arson after barbecue starts fire at country park

Two men have been charged with arson after a west Norfolk fire - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Two men have been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a country park.

Emergency services were called to Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn at 11.40am on Sunday, August 14.

A disposable barbeque was allegedly thrown into woodland, causing a small fire that was put out by members of the public.

Two men from Lincolnshire were detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer and taken to King's Lynn police station for questioning.

Aleksejs Sokolovs, 45, of Valentine Close, Boston and Darius Lazausaks, also 45 and of Carlton Road, Boston, were later charged with arson with intent to damage property.

Both men have been released on conditional bail and will appear before King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on September 15.

Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Fires that are started deliberately can destroy property and take lives and we’re grateful to our partners in the police for their prompt response to these reports.

“However, the fact is it's very easy for anyone to start a fire in these circumstances even without malicious intent.

"We all need to stay vigilant and keep safe in this heat, by never discarding cigarette ends carelessly, leaving bottles or glass behind in the open and by not using barbecues in fields, open grassland, parks and forests, and only ever igniting a barbecue when it's safely on solid, non-flammable surfaces such as the patio."