Men charged over cannabis factory in Norwich's clubland
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
Two men are to appear in court after a cannabis factory was uncovered in Norwich's nightclub district.
The former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road became a hive of police activity on Wednesday morning (April 21) with forensic officers carrying out investigations at the scene.
It was later confirmed by police that a cannabis factory, thought to have contained more than 250 mature plants, had been discovered.
A man in his 40s and a man in his 30s were arrested before being questioned.
Aleksander Hasa, 21, of Prince of Wales Road, Norwich has now been charged with production of cannabis and criminal damage.
Agron Gjoni, 45, also of Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, has been charged with production of cannabis, criminal damage and abstracting electricity.
Both are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 22.
Police were still at the scene carrying out investigations on Thursday morning.
A Norfolk Police spokesman has urged anyone with information about drug-related activity to contact police on 101.