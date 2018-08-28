Search

Advanced search

Three men found in car on A11 with drugs and machete charged with drug offences

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 November 2018

Three men have been charged with drug offences after Class A drugs and a machete were found in a car on the A11 on Monday (November 12). Picture: Ian Burt

Three men have been charged with drug offences after Class A drugs and a machete were found in a car on the A11 on Monday (November 12). Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

Three men have been charged with drug offences after police seized a large quantity of drugs and a machete from a car on the A11.

Officers stopped a Toyota Prius at Cringleford at approximately 1.40pm on Monday (November 12) and searched the vehicle before finding approximately 700 wraps of Class A drugs, with an estimated street value of £14,000, and a machete.

Three men were arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sarko Bahmani, 20, of Gladstone St in Bedford, Mohammed Yaseen, 19, of St Michaels Road in Bedford, and 38-year-old Rana Muhammed Ali, of Haven Place in London, have all been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Sarko Bahmani was also charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon.

All three men were remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 14).

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City pub that closed more than a decade ago put on market for £360,000

The Magpie pub on Magpie road, Norwich.

Video The Rock releases trailer for Fighting With My Family filmed in Norwich

Filming of Fighting With My Family on Mousehold Heath Credit: Antony Kelly

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast