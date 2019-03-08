Two men in court over A11 death crash when lorry was left in 'dangerous position'

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin Archant

Two men are charged with leaving Ford Transit vehicles in dangerous positions on the A11 and causing an obstruction to traffic, which contributed to the death of a passenger in a lorry.

Neville Everett and Piotr Szambelan were listed to appear in a linked case at Norwich magistrates' court on Friday, September 27.

But the court heard the accident report would not be ready until next year, and it was adjourned until February 7.

Everett, of Sandy Lane, Dereham, 42, was in charge of one of the vehicles, which were left on the southbound All at Attleborough, at 12.43pm on February 26.

Szambelan, of Goodards Court, Watton, 44, was in charge of the other vehicle.

As reported, the crash also involved a Wren Kitchens Renault lorry, which was travelling southbound. The passenger of the lorry, a man in his 40s, received serious injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.