Search

Advanced search

Two men in court over A11 death crash when lorry was left in 'dangerous position'

PUBLISHED: 10:01 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 28 September 2019

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Archant

Two men are charged with leaving Ford Transit vehicles in dangerous positions on the A11 and causing an obstruction to traffic, which contributed to the death of a passenger in a lorry.

Neville Everett and Piotr Szambelan were listed to appear in a linked case at Norwich magistrates' court on Friday, September 27.

But the court heard the accident report would not be ready until next year, and it was adjourned until February 7.

Everett, of Sandy Lane, Dereham, 42, was in charge of one of the vehicles, which were left on the southbound All at Attleborough, at 12.43pm on February 26.

Szambelan, of Goodards Court, Watton, 44, was in charge of the other vehicle.

As reported, the crash also involved a Wren Kitchens Renault lorry, which was travelling southbound. The passenger of the lorry, a man in his 40s, received serious injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Read

Customer left £20,000 out of pocket as Norfolk glazing firm collapses

Cathy Miles stands in front of her extension boarded with plywood, despite having paid Sunfold Systems �20,000 for windows and doors. Picture: Cathy Miles

Teenage trader lost £500,000 as he  led luxury lifestyle with supercars

The website of Morgan Reeve's company, Morgan FX, showing the luxury lifestyle investors could lead. Image: MorganFX.co.uk

‘A truly fantastic experience’ - Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon

Family-of-seven’s front door nightmare means they can’t leave home secure for nine weeks

The door at Gresham Road where damage means tenant Michael Falkner has not been able to use it properly for weeks. Photo: Archant

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men in court over A11 death crash when lorry was left in ‘dangerous position’

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Teenage trader lost £500,000 as he  led luxury lifestyle with supercars

The website of Morgan Reeve's company, Morgan FX, showing the luxury lifestyle investors could lead. Image: MorganFX.co.uk

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke is sticking to his guns

Norwich City left back Jamal Lewis could have a tricky customer to deal with in Crystal Palace dangerman Wilfried Zaha Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘A truly fantastic experience’ - Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon

Family-of-seven’s front door nightmare means they can’t leave home secure for nine weeks

The door at Gresham Road where damage means tenant Michael Falkner has not been able to use it properly for weeks. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists