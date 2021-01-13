Three accused of bringing 19kg of drugs into Norfolk
Published: 6:00 AM January 13, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Three people are accused of travelling to Norfolk to supply 19kg of illegal drugs.
Bujar Dushku, 30, from Church Street in Darlaston, in the West Midlands, Izmir Peka, 26, from Wicklow Street in London, and Jetnor Peka, 23, of no fixed address, appeared over video link at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 9.
The court heard how the three defendants were accused of conspiring to supply 19kg of cannabis in Norwich on January 7.
All three will face trial at Norwich Crown Court on February 8.
Both Dushku and the 26-year-old defendant were released on conditional bail and given a curfew.
The 23-year-old remained in custody.
Most Read
- 1 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
- 2 Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots
- 3 Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk
- 4 Body of missing 93-year-old man found in village
- 5 Revealed: 13 new large vaccination sites to open in Norfolk and Waveney
- 6 'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown
- 7 Parents hit out at 'woefully inadequate' free school meals
- 8 Air ambulance lands on playing fields after 'medical emergency'
- 9 Man, 93, reported missing after failing to return from supermarket trip
- 10 Former Jarrold boss sets designs on new role