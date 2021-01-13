News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three accused of bringing 19kg of drugs into Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:00 AM January 13, 2021   
Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Three people are accused of travelling to Norfolk to supply 19kg of illegal drugs.

Bujar Dushku, 30, from Church Street in Darlaston, in the West Midlands, Izmir Peka, 26, from Wicklow Street in London, and Jetnor Peka, 23, of no fixed address, appeared over video link at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 9.

The court heard how the three defendants were accused of conspiring to supply 19kg of cannabis in Norwich on January 7.

All three will face trial at Norwich Crown Court on February 8.

Both Dushku and the 26-year-old defendant were released on conditional bail and given a curfew.

The 23-year-old remained in custody.




Norfolk
Norwich Magistrates Court
Norwich Crown Court

