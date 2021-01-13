Three accused of bringing 19kg of drugs into Norfolk

Published: 6:00 AM January 13, 2021

Three people are accused of travelling to Norfolk to supply 19kg of illegal drugs.

Bujar Dushku, 30, from Church Street in Darlaston, in the West Midlands, Izmir Peka, 26, from Wicklow Street in London, and Jetnor Peka, 23, of no fixed address, appeared over video link at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 9.

The court heard how the three defendants were accused of conspiring to supply 19kg of cannabis in Norwich on January 7.

All three will face trial at Norwich Crown Court on February 8.

Both Dushku and the 26-year-old defendant were released on conditional bail and given a curfew.

The 23-year-old remained in custody.











