Two men under investigation over moped assault

Investigations are continuing into a serious assault involving two men on a moped in an alleyway in Norwich's NR3 area.

The victims were approached by the pair on the moped before an argument broke out in an alleyway off Silver Road, near Marlborough Road and Wodehouse Street, between 7.50pm and 8.10pm on September 18.

Two men in their 20s were arrested three days later on suspicion of assault.

Police said investigations into the attack were “on going” and both of the men arrested in connection with the incident were due to answer bail on Tuesday, October 18.

It comes after unconnected incidents in Bowers Avenue and Mile Cross Road which saw people threatened and assaulted by men on mopeds.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the NR3 assault or suspicious activity around the area.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 36/72843/22.