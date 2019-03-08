Two men arrested for running drugs at train station
PUBLISHED: 08:48 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 02 August 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of running drugs at Norwich Station.
You may also want to watch:
Police officers in Norwich worked with the British Transport Police to carry out searches at Norwich Station yesterday, using knife arches and metal detectors to check train users.
Two men were stopped, suspected of running drugs and cash between London and Norwich using the train network.
Comments have been disabled on this article.