Two men arrested for running drugs at train station

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of running drugs at Norwich Station.

Police officers in Norwich worked with the British Transport Police to carry out searches at Norwich Station yesterday, using knife arches and metal detectors to check train users.

Two men were stopped, suspected of running drugs and cash between London and Norwich using the train network.