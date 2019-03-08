Search

Two men arrested for running drugs at train station

PUBLISHED: 08:48 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 02 August 2019

Two men were arrested in Norwich on suspicion of drug supply. Photo: Police

Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of running drugs at Norwich Station.

Police officers in Norwich worked with the British Transport Police to carry out searches at Norwich Station yesterday, using knife arches and metal detectors to check train users.

Two men were stopped, suspected of running drugs and cash between London and Norwich using the train network.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

