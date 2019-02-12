Search

Men arrested on suspicion of being equipped to steal and on drugs charges

PUBLISHED: 12:42 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 28 February 2019

Two men were arrested on suspicion of being equipped to steal and on drugs charges following a vehicle stop on Castle Acre Road near Swaffham. Picture: Breckland Police

Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of being equipped to steal and on drugs charges following a vehicle stop.

Police pulled a car over at around 3am on Thursday morning on Castle Acre Road on the A1065, near Swaffham, and two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested.

Both were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and for possession of class A drugs and the driver for failing a drug wipe test.

The car that was being driven was also seized for having no insurance.

They both remain in custody at King’s Lynn Police Station.

A team from Dereham stopped the car and in a tweet, Breckland Police said: “A great stop by the team.”

