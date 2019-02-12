Men arrested on suspicion of being equipped to steal and on drugs charges
PUBLISHED: 12:42 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 28 February 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of being equipped to steal and on drugs charges following a vehicle stop.
Police pulled a car over at around 3am on Thursday morning on Castle Acre Road on the A1065, near Swaffham, and two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested.
Both were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and for possession of class A drugs and the driver for failing a drug wipe test.
The car that was being driven was also seized for having no insurance.
They both remain in custody at King’s Lynn Police Station.
A team from Dereham stopped the car and in a tweet, Breckland Police said: “A great stop by the team.”
