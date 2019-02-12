Police arrest two men after homeowner reports ‘suspicious circumstances’

Plumstead Road in Norwich. Photo: Google Archant

Two men have been arrested for going equipped to steal after a member of the public reported suspicious behaviour on a Norwich road.

Norwich police tweeted at 11.10pm on Monday night to say two men had been arrested “for going equipped to steal” on Plumstead Road.

They said a member of the public had called police to report suspicious circumstances on the road.