Police arrest two men after homeowner reports ‘suspicious circumstances’
PUBLISHED: 11:17 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 12 February 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested for going equipped to steal after a member of the public reported suspicious behaviour on a Norwich road.
Norwich police tweeted at 11.10pm on Monday night to say two men had been arrested “for going equipped to steal” on Plumstead Road.
They said a member of the public had called police to report suspicious circumstances on the road.
