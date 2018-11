Two men arrested in Norwich suspected of supplying drugs

Two males were arrested in Norwich on November 12 for drug supply related offences. Archant

Two men have been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Norwich Police tweeted on Monday (November 11) that a quantity of drugs was seized and is now “off the streets”.

The tweet, posted at 8.44am, said that four officers were involved in the arrests.