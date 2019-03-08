Search

Two men charged after being stopped in cloned and stolen car

PUBLISHED: 21:20 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:20 21 August 2019

Two men have been charged after police stopped a stolen and cloned car. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk police

Sentimental photos taken from a vehicle can be returned to their rightful owner after two men were arrested in a stolen car.

Officers from West Norfolk police stopped two men in a black Toyota Aygo and found the car was a cloned and stolen vehicle, which had been taken in Essex on July 19.

The driver did not have a licence or insurance and both he and his passenger were arrested.

After police searched the car they found six 25 litre containers full of heating oil and siphoning equipment, and the car was linked to heating oil theft and vehicle interference the night before in Terrington St Clement.

At the scene of the oil theft, police then found a bag containing hairdressing equipment which had been stolen from a vehicle nearby.

Police also found a USB stick which contained sentimental photos, which can now be returned to their owner.

The driver of the Aygo has been charged with theft of heating oil, theft from a motor vehicle, acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property, conceal, disguising, or converting criminal property, and driving without a licence or insurance.

The passenger was charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

