Five men charged after spate of car thefts in region

PUBLISHED: 17:12 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 09 September 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Five men have been arrested and charged after a number of cars were stolen across the East of England.

Almantas Andriuskevicius and Ignas Bielevicius, both 24, and of London Road South in Lowestoft and Miroslav Pesko, aged 40, of Greenbay Road in Charlton were arrested in London on Thursday, September 5.

Later that day, Dzanetas Simanskas, 26, of London Road South was also arrested following a number of search warrants at premises in Lowestoft.

Another man, Tadas Taraskevicius, 26, of no fixed address was arrested in Norwich.

The five men were questioned by detectives and charged on Friday, September 6 with conspiring with one another to steal motor vehicles between January 26 and September 6.

Andriuskevicius, Bielevicius and Simanskas were also charged with fraudulently using registration marks, namely various number plates used on stolen motor vehicles during the same time period.

The five men were held in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 7 where all, with the exception of Tadas Taraskevicius were remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on October 7. Taraskevicius was granted conditional bail to appear at Norwich Crown Court on the same date.

