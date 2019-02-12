Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Men arrested in Norwich for possession with intent to supply drugs

PUBLISHED: 22:35 28 February 2019

Drugs seized by police following arrests. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Drugs seized by police following arrests. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Archant

Two men have been arrested in Norwich for possession with intent to supply drugs.

Officers working as part of Operation Moonshot, which aims to disrupt criminals and organised gangs, found a quantity of cannibis in a vehicle together with cash and other items linked to the supply of drugs.

Two men were subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply following the stop which happened in Norwich on Thursday (February 28).

Norwich Police have shared details of the arrest on social media, tweeting: “Two males arrested for possession with intent to supply today following a stop by #OpMoonshotCity. A quantity of Cannabis was found in the vehicle along with cash and other evidence linked to the supply of drugs. #Disrupt #Protect #PC180 #PS640 #PC1512 #PC1716 @NorfolkPolice pic.twitter.com/vwwMi4XGRe”.

The Moonshot City team has been operating since November last year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Dog who was returned to RSPCA seven years after first rehoming is ‘worried’ by the upheaval and ‘craving love’

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mario. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School pays tribute to ‘popular’ and ‘successful’ student killed in crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Men arrested in Norwich for possession with intent to supply drugs

Drugs seized by police following arrests. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

‘I was making my money laying bricks’ – City youngster adjusting to professional demands

Josh Coley has been a regular for Norwich City Under-23s this season Picture: Norwich City
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists