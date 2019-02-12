Men arrested in Norwich for possession with intent to supply drugs

Drugs seized by police following arrests. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

Two men have been arrested in Norwich for possession with intent to supply drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers working as part of Operation Moonshot, which aims to disrupt criminals and organised gangs, found a quantity of cannibis in a vehicle together with cash and other items linked to the supply of drugs.

Two men were subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply following the stop which happened in Norwich on Thursday (February 28).

Norwich Police have shared details of the arrest on social media, tweeting: “Two males arrested for possession with intent to supply today following a stop by #OpMoonshotCity. A quantity of Cannabis was found in the vehicle along with cash and other evidence linked to the supply of drugs. #Disrupt #Protect #PC180 #PS640 #PC1512 #PC1716 @NorfolkPolice pic.twitter.com/vwwMi4XGRe”.

The Moonshot City team has been operating since November last year.