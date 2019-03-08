Four arrested for firearms offences

Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said they were detained at Bawsey, near King's Lynn, last night.

You may also want to watch:

Another man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and other offences.

The operation took place on the Gayton Road, which runs through the village, near Bawsey Pits.

Officers from King's Lynn and the roads and armed policing unit took part.