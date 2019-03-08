Four arrested for firearms offences
PUBLISHED: 09:32 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 22 August 2019
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
Police said they were detained at Bawsey, near King's Lynn, last night.
Another man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and other offences.
The operation took place on the Gayton Road, which runs through the village, near Bawsey Pits.
Officers from King's Lynn and the roads and armed policing unit took part.
