Two arrested for fighting in King's Lynn

Two men have been arrested for fighting in King's Lynn.

Police said one was armed with a metal bar.

Officers tweeted: "Two males arrested this afternoon for fighting in Kings Lynn, one male in possession of a metal bar. Both currently awaiting interview." It comes after a man was arrested earlier today in connection with a string of bike thefts in the town.