Two arrested for fighting in King's Lynn
PUBLISHED: 16:20 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 22 May 2019
Two men have been arrested for fighting in King's Lynn.
Police said one was armed with a metal bar.
Officers tweeted: "Two males arrested this afternoon for fighting in Kings Lynn, one male in possession of a metal bar. Both currently awaiting interview." It comes after a man was arrested earlier today in connection with a string of bike thefts in the town.
