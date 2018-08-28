Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Men arrested following three raids released on bail

PUBLISHED: 10:35 08 February 2019

Armed police, dogs and a police drone were used to carry out three successive raids in the Great Yarmouth area. Police presence at Magdalen Way, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Armed police, dogs and a police drone were used to carry out three successive raids in the Great Yarmouth area. Police presence at Magdalen Way, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Two men who were arrested following three police raids across the borough of Great Yarmouth have been released on police bail.

The men, one in his 20s and the other in his teens from the Great Yarmouth area, were caught after successive raids in Townshend Close, Great Yarmouth, Stepshort, Belton, and in Magdalen Way, Gorleston on Friday, February 1.

Armed police, a drone and dogs were used to carry out the investigation.

The suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery which took place in Sackville Close, Great Yarmouth, on January 19.

Speaking after the raids, Chief Insp for Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, said the operation had been a success.

A police drone was used in the operation which resulted in two men being arrested. Picture: SubmittedA police drone was used in the operation which resulted in two men being arrested. Picture: Submitted

He said: “Two people were safely arrested following the raids. No shots were fired and there were no injuries sustained.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the suspects were questioned and have been released on police bail until February 27.

Armed police in Magdalen Way, Gorleston on Friday. Picture: SubmittedArmed police in Magdalen Way, Gorleston on Friday. Picture: Submitted

Police carry out a warrant at Magdalen Way in Gorleston.Police carry out a warrant at Magdalen Way in Gorleston.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer Angela Davey is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Running column: Mark Armstrong urges runners to think how they’re feeling before embarking on that long run

Mark Armstrong heads for the finish line. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘We will have to give Ipswich what we gave Leeds’ – City stars vow to keep the throttle down

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul collects a cross during his first taste of the East Anglian derby, at Ipswich Town back in September. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists