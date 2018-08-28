Men arrested following three raids released on bail
PUBLISHED: 10:35 08 February 2019
Archant
Two men who were arrested following three police raids across the borough of Great Yarmouth have been released on police bail.
The men, one in his 20s and the other in his teens from the Great Yarmouth area, were caught after successive raids in Townshend Close, Great Yarmouth, Stepshort, Belton, and in Magdalen Way, Gorleston on Friday, February 1.
Armed police, a drone and dogs were used to carry out the investigation.
The suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery which took place in Sackville Close, Great Yarmouth, on January 19.
Speaking after the raids, Chief Insp for Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, said the operation had been a success.
He said: “Two people were safely arrested following the raids. No shots were fired and there were no injuries sustained.”
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the suspects were questioned and have been released on police bail until February 27.