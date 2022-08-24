News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men arrested after large number of oil drums found in van

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:37 AM August 24, 2022
Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of cooking oil in north Norfolk - Credit: PA

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of cooking oil in north Norfolk.

Police stopped a van travelling along Blakeney Road in Stiffkey, in the early hours of this morning (August 24).

The van was found to contain a large number of oil drums, suspected of holding stolen cooking oil. 

The driver of the van and a passenger were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft. 

Both men, aged 59 and 32, have been taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Officers continue to investigate. 

