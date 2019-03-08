Search

Men arrested in connection with alleged assault and illegal overstay

PUBLISHED: 23:29 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 23:32 27 August 2019

Three men have been arrested in Norwich in connection with an assault causing a head injury and an illegal overstay. Photo: Norwich Police

Archant

Three men have been arrested in Norwich in connection with an assault causing a head injury and an illegal overstay.

Norwich police arrested two men earlier in the evening of Tuesday, August 27, to explain their involvement in an assault in which the victim has sustained a head injury.

Officers also took another man into custody who gave false details because he was in the UK illegally, and had overstayed by four years.

The men were all arrested in connection with Operation Moonshot City -a hi-tech police operation for Norwich which aims to create a "ring of steel" around the city to snare criminal gangs.

A Norwich Police spokesperson said: "The male in his 20s provided false details claiming to be Italian.

"He was arrested after discussion with immigration.

"His false details were in an attempt to hide his Albanian nationality and subsequent overstay."

They added: "The other two males, known to each other and both in the same car, were arrested for an assault which took in the Heartsease area of Norwich on Friday, August 23.

"They were arrested from a vehicle having been seen in the Martineau Lane area of Norwich."

