Two arrested after 128mph chase at Thetford

24 February, 2019 - 11:33
The driver failed a drug test for cocaine Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The driver failed a drug test for cocaine Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Two men were arrested in Thetford last night after a chase which reached speeds of up to 128mph.

Police said the vehicle was wanted after an incident last week in which a car with two special officers in it was rammed in Norwich last week.

One of the men, who was driving the vehicle, gave a positive drug wipe for cocaine.

An officer on the roads and armed policing team tweeted: “The subject vehicle has been seized for a [forensic] examination.

“Fortunately no injuries to the @NorfolkSpecials following the incident last week and only minor damage to the police vehicle.” 

