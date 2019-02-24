Two arrested after 128mph chase at Thetford
24 February, 2019 - 11:33
Archant
Two men were arrested in Thetford last night after a chase which reached speeds of up to 128mph.
Police said the vehicle was wanted after an incident last week in which a car with two special officers in it was rammed in Norwich last week.
One of the men, who was driving the vehicle, gave a positive drug wipe for cocaine.
An officer on the roads and armed policing team tweeted: “The subject vehicle has been seized for a [forensic] examination.
“Fortunately no injuries to the @NorfolkSpecials following the incident last week and only minor damage to the police vehicle.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.