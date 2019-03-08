Search

Men to stand trial following death of boxer in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:30 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 15 October 2019

The inquest into the death of Jakub Moczyk, 22, known to his friends and family as Kuba, is continuing. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

Two men will stand trial later this month having denied health and safety charges following the death of a young boxer after his first ever fight.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known to his friends and family as Kuba, died after a boxing match held as part of a fight night at the Atlantis Arena Tower Complex in Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on November 19, 2016.

Following an investigation by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Aurelijus Kerpe, the event promoter, and Andrew Cowlard, the medical cover provider, were charged with offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Kerpe, 34, of Prince's Road, Yarmouth, and Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, Norfolk, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 15) for a pre-trial review ahead of a two-week trial on October 28.

Mr Moczyk, originally from Poland, worked at a chicken factory and lived in Great Yarmouth.

