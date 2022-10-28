Churchyard attackers told they face being deported

The grounds of St Augustine's Church cordoned off by police following the attack in September - Credit: Archant

Two men who left a man in his 60s with serious injuries following an assault in Norwich have been told they face being deported from the UK.

Deividas Maraskas, 32 and Yevhan Liubiiev, 28, attacked another man in St Augustine's Churchyard on September 6.

The victim was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his head and ribs.

Norwich Crown Court was told on Friday (October 28) that the injuries had been potentially life-threatening.

Appearing via video link from prison, and speaking through Russian and Lithuanian interpreters, the pair both pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident took place at St Augustine's Church on September 6 - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The attack occurred between 3pm and 4pm in the walled off grounds of St Augustine's, a small city centre church on Pitt Street, close to Anglia Square and Gildencroft Park.

Local residents had described hearing a lot of shouting and noise around the time of the attack.

Maraskas and Liubiiev were arrested in connection with the assault shortly afterwards and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

In court Maraskas pleaded not guilty to an assault on a woman said to have occurred at the same time.

Both men also admitted stealing quantities of clothes and toiletries from Poundland on the same day the attack took place.

Judge Andrew Shaw remanded both men to remain in prison until a sentencing hearing due to take place on November 4.

He said he was not ordering a pre-sentence report on the seriousness of the attack.

“It’s in the public interest that they are sentenced and deported as soon as possible,” he added.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor - Credit: Submitted

Following the incident, locals expressed concern that the area was seeing increasing issues with nuisance and lawlessness.

Jamie Osborn, Green Party councillor for Mancroft ward, said: "We as councillors often do organised walk-rounds with the police and are in regular contact with them about incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city centre, including around St Augustine's Church.

“The message from the police is to keep reporting as they need that information to carry out their work."